Kadri notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kadri set up an Andre Burakovsky goal late in the second period. That duo was centered by Alex Newhook in his first NHL contest. The 30-year-old Kadri has points in consecutive games since he snapped an 11-game drought. For the year, the Ontario native has 30 points (11 tallies, 19 helpers), 157 shots on net, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 51 outings.