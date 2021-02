Kadri notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Kadri set up Brandon Saad for the go-ahead goal in the third period, but that lead didn't hold up. The 30-year-old Kadri has accumulated seven points, 32 shots on goal and eight PIM through 10 appearances, but he also has a minus-6 rating. With Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) questionable for Tuesday's home game versus the Wild, a short-term move up to the top line is not out of the question for Kadri.