Kadri registered an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

Kadri had the secondary assist on Josh Manson's game-winner at 8:02 of overtime. Through five playoff contests, Kadri's picked up a goal, three helpers, 18 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating. The second-line center should continue to see a significant role, so fantasy managers should expect to see more of the same on offense going forward.