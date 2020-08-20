Kadri scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona in Game 5. He also had five shots on goal.

Kadri opened the scoring on the power play just 4:39 into the game, his third tally with the man advantage in the last two contests. He added an even-strength tally with 1:28 left in the period to send Colorado into the locker room leading 3-0. Kadri has been terrific in his first postseason with the Avalanche, amassing six goals and five assists in eight games.