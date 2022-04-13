Kadri (upper body) is expected to miss a least one more week, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kadri figures to be sidelined for at least the Avs' next three contests as he works his way back from his upper-body issue. The 31-year-old center -- who has already been on the shelf for the last four outings -- had racked up four goals and seven assists in his last 10 games before getting hurt. Once given the all-clear, Kadri should reclaim his spot on Colorado's second line.