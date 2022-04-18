Kadri (upper body) won't play against Washington on Monday but will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kadri had racked up four goals and six helpers, including six power-play points, in his prior seven contests but will now be unavailable for his eighth straight game due to his upper-body issue. Still, the fact that Kadri will be joining his teammates on the road should be an indication he's nearing a return to action. Whenever the veteran center is given the green light, he should slot back into the second-line center role and should be a solid top-half fantasy target.