Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Strikes for game-tying goal

Kadri potted a goal on four shots, dished five hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

The Avalanche were held at bay for the first 30 minutes, but Kadri struck in the second period to get them on the board. The center is up to eight goals and 18 points with 41 hits and 64 shots on goal in 24 contests this year. At this rate, Kadri could challenge his previous career high in points -- 61, set in 2016-17.