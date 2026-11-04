Kadri scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kadri has four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He has spent the last few games back at center on the third line after opening the season as a top-six winger. The 36-year-old has five goals, nine helpers, 40 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances. Kadri's fantasy value will likely hinge on how productive he can be with the power play, where he's earned six of his 14 points this season.