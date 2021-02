Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots but posted an unsightly minus-5 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

While Kadri's third-period tally made it a one-goal game, the Wild feasted when he was on the ice, ultimately ruining the Avalanche's chances of a comeback. Kadri has just two goals in six outings in February. The center has nine points, 47 shots on goal, 15 hits and a minus-11 rating through 16 appearances.