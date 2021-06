Kadri's eight-game suspension has been upheld by a neutral arbitrator, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

As a result, Kadri will miss Tuesday's Game 5 and Thursday's Game 6 versus Colorado, but he'll be eligible to return for a potential Game 7 on Saturday if the Avalanche and Golden Knights' series lasts that long. The veteran forward picked up an assist through the first two games of Vegas' playoff run before being handed his lengthy suspension.