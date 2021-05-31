Kadri's eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Justin Faulk was upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday, per the NHL's release.

Kadri has already missed three games due to his ban and now won't be available for the second-round series versus the Golden Knights unless it gets to a Game 7. In 10 games prior to his suspension, the 30-year-old center garnered one goal on 22 shots, four assists and nine hits while averaging 15:24 of ice time. J.T Compher is currently filling the second-line center role with Kadri unavailable, though Tyson Jost has also gotten a look in a top-six role. Kadri can still appeal to a neutral arbitrator in one last attempt to limit the length of the suspension.