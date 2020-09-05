Kadri scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas in Game 7. He also had seven shots and tied for the team lead with four hits.
Kadri poked home a loose puck to give Colorado a 3-2 lead at the 5:45 mark of the second period. It tied him with Nathan MacKinnon for the team's playoff goal-scoring lead. Kadri was an impactful preseason acquisition from Toronto, amassing 19 goals and 36 points in 51 regular-season games and another 18 points in 15 playoff contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Contributes goal in rally•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots game-winner in Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Chips in with assist•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Stays hot with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Thriving on power play•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots winner in Game 1•