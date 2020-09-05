Kadri scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas in Game 7. He also had seven shots and tied for the team lead with four hits.

Kadri poked home a loose puck to give Colorado a 3-2 lead at the 5:45 mark of the second period. It tied him with Nathan MacKinnon for the team's playoff goal-scoring lead. Kadri was an impactful preseason acquisition from Toronto, amassing 19 goals and 36 points in 51 regular-season games and another 18 points in 15 playoff contests.