Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Three-point burst Monday

Kadri scored once and assisted twice in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

All of Kadri's points came in a four-goal first period for the Avalanche. He helped out on goals by Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen (on the power play) and tallied his second of the year. The 29-year-old center is up to four points in five games.

