Kadri scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist Monday during the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He lit the lamp twice in the final four minutes of the first period to set the tone for the rout, with the first tally holding up as the eventual game-winner. Kadri has found the scoresheet in six of games this postseason, racking up four goals and nine points -- and all four goals, plus two of the helpers, have come with the man advantage.