Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Tickles twine twice in win
Kadri scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.
His first goal late in the first period proved to be the game-winner, and his second came after a dazzling disaply of puck possession from Nathan MacKinnon to set up Kadri's one-timer. The former Leaf has found his rhythm with the Avs and now has five goals and seven points in his last seven games.
