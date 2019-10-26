Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Tickles twine twice in win

Kadri scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.

His first goal late in the first period proved to be the game-winner, and his second came after a dazzling disaply of puck possession from Nathan MacKinnon to set up Kadri's one-timer. The former Leaf has found his rhythm with the Avs and now has five goals and seven points in his last seven games.