Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Ties season high in PIM

Kadri earned 12 PIM with a minus-1 rating, one shot and one hit in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old earned a fighting major, instigator misconduct and instigator minor penalty to tie a season-high 12 PIM. Kadri is now way past his penalty minutes total from last season and could reach a new career high in the category sometime during February. He has 15 goals and 27 points with an even rating, 72 PIM, 109 shots and 58 hits in 41 games this season.