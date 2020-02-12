Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Timeline clarified

Kadri (lower body) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

If Kadri ends up closer to the far end of his timeline, he could miss all but the final few games of the regular season. The center needs just four more points to reach the 40-point mark for the fifth straight year. With Kadri sidelined, J.T. Compher should see an uptick in ice time in a top-six role.