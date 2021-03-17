Kadri scored twice on six shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Kadri picked up a goal and an assist in the first period, but the Avalanche went into the intermission down 4-2. After the puck dropped in the second period, they took control, and Kadri added a goal in the middle frame and an assist on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's empty-netter in the third. The four-point game was Kadri's best outing of the year. The center has nine scores, 24 points, 89 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances.