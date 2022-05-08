Kadri had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

The goal was a gift. Connor Ingram played the puck from behind the net straight to Kadri in front, and it was a simple tap in. He did pick up another minor penalty, something every fan and fantasy manager is watching closely. Kadri's playoff history of implosions continues to be front-of-mind for everyone, but so far, so good. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in three playoff games, and he's a valuable part of a winning squad that's now one win from moving to the Second Round.