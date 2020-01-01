Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Two points in loss
Kadri scored a goal and an assist with two shots and four hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.
Kadri struck for his 13th goal of the season with just 44 seconds left in the third period. He had also assisted on a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal in the second period. Kadri's production leveled off after a strong November but is on pace for a 50-point campaign in his first season in Colorado, having produced 25 points in 37 games.
