Kadri (thumb) is poised to miss Game 1 against Tampa Bay on Wednesday after sitting out the game-day skate, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Kadri is less than 10 days removed from thumb surgery, so he was likely going to be hard-pressed to be cleared in time for Game 1. Still, the veteran center continues to skate on his own to keep his legs ready should the series go long enough for him to return. If he does play again in the postseason, Kadri should immediately reclaim his spot in the middle of the second line where he is capable of offering top-end fantasy value.