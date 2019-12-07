Play

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Won't return in Boston

Kadri (lower body) won't play Saturday in Boston, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Kadri will miss the chance to create more history against a Bruins team that exchanged a few dirty hits with Kadri during his time with the Maple Leafs. He remains day-to-day, with his next chance to return coming Monday against the Flames.

