Avalanche's Nick Henry: Joins taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Henry was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Henry isn't likely to see any NHL action this season. The 21-year-old winger will serve as depth while with the taxi squad.
