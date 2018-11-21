Avalanche's Nick Henry: Pacing junior squad
Henry leads WHL Regina in scoring with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 23 games.
After reeling off 81 points in a 72-game WHL rookie campaign and subsequently getting drafted by Colorado in 2017 (94th overall), Henry regressed to the tune of just 29 points in 53 games last year. That said, he's currently scoring at the highest clip of his junior career (1.52 points per game) and is again turning heads despite the fact his Pats currently sit 20th out of 21 teams in the WHL standings.
