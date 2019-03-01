Avalanche's Nick Henry: Secures entry-level deal
Henry inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Friday.
Henry -- who was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- has tallied 43 points in 37 games this season. The 19-year-old will likely spend another year in the minors before getting a shot at a spot on the Avs' 23-man roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...