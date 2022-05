Sturm recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators in Game 2.

Sturm set up Cale Makar for the game-winning goal in overtime. The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Sturm. The 27-year-old center posted a career-high 20 points in 74 regular-season contests between the Avalanche and the Wild. He'll likely continue to see a bottom-six role in the playoffs, so he shouldn't be expected to put up much offense.