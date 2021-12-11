Aube-Kubel recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Aube-Kubel set up Darren Helm for the Avalanche's third goal. The 25-year-old Aube-Kubel has three helpers in his last four games, though he's now gone eight contests without a goal. The Alberta native has seven points, 29 shots, 32 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 19 outings overall when accounting for his time with the Flyers to begin the season.