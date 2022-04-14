Aube-Kubel scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Aube-Kubel reached the 10-goal mark on the opening tally and scored another in the first period. That got him to the 20-point mark for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old has settled in nicely to a third-line role with the Avalanche after he came over on a waiver claim from the Flyers early in the season. He's produced 80 shots on net, 124 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 66 appearances overall.