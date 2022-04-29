Aube-Kubel notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Aube-Kubel set up Logan O'Connor for the Avalanche's third goal of the game. The 25-year-old Aube-Kubel has earned four goals, three assists and 27 hits through 12 games in April. The physical forward is up to 23 points, 85 shots on net, 140 hits and a plus-11 rating in 73 contests between the Avalanche and the Flyers this season.