Aube-Kubel was scratched for Thursday's game against San Jose.
This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Colorado's lineup featured both trade-deadline acquisitions -- Andrew Cogliano and Artturi Lehkonen -- plus they had Nathan MacKinnon back in the fold. It's uncertain if Aube-Kubel will become the permanent 13th forward or if there will be a rotation of healthy players scratched.
