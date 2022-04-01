Aube-Kubel was scratched for Thursday's game against San Jose.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Colorado's lineup featured both trade-deadline acquisitions -- Andrew Cogliano and Artturi Lehkonen -- plus they had Nathan MacKinnon back in the fold. It's uncertain if Aube-Kubel will become the permanent 13th forward or if there will be a rotation of healthy players scratched.