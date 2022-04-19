Aube-Kubel had an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Aube-Kubel picked up the secondary assist as part of a forechecking sequence that led to Colorado's second goal. The forward seems to have responded to a one-game benching in late March. Since then, he's compiled six points (four goals, two assists) and is plus-5 over eight games.
