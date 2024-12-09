Prishchepov was loaned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Prishchepov hasn't earned a point in 10 NHL outings this season while posting four shots on goal, two blocked shots and 10 hits. He has two goals and four assists in 12 minor-league appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Prishchepov's return to the AHL may bode well for the availability of Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed) ahead of Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh.