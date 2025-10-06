Prishchepov was designated for non-roster, injured reserve Monday with an undisclosed injury.

Prishchepov played in 10 regular-season games for the Avalanche last year but failed to register a point. The 21-year-old winger managed 10 hits, four shots on goal and two blocked shots while averaging a mere 6:22 of ice time in those outings. Once the Russian is given the green light to return, he will likely be reassigned to AHL Colorado to start the 2025-26 campaign.