Prishchepov was recalled from AHL Colorado on Saturday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Prishchepov has played six games with the Avalanche this season, but he has yet to pick up a point. He has two goals and six points in 12 AHL contests this season. The Avalanche sent Chase Bradley to AHL Colorado on Friday night in a corresponding move.
