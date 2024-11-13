Prishchepov was recalled from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Prishchepov was sent to the AHL on Monday but will rejoin the Avalanche after a brief stint with the Eagles. The 20-year-old has made five NHL appearances this year, tallying eight hits, three shots on goal and a blocked shot while averaging 7:52 of ice time.
