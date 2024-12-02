Prishchepov was recalled by the Avalanche on Monday.
Prishchepov was sent to the minors Sunday but will rejoin the Avalanche after a brief stint in the AHL. He's made seven appearances for the Avalanche this year, tallying 10 hits and two blocked shots while averaging 7:10 of ice time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Recalled from AHL•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Headed back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Rejoining NHL club•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Sent to minors•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Recalled Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Sent back down•