Zadorov picked up two assists, four hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Zadorov had the secondary assist on goals by Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon (empty-net) in the third period. The Russian defenseman has racked up a goal, three helpers and 13 hits over his last four outings. The 24-year-old is up to nine points, 131 hits and 49 PIM in 45 games as a bottom-pairing blueliner.