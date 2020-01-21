Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Adds two helpers
Zadorov picked up two assists, four hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Zadorov had the secondary assist on goals by Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon (empty-net) in the third period. The Russian defenseman has racked up a goal, three helpers and 13 hits over his last four outings. The 24-year-old is up to nine points, 131 hits and 49 PIM in 45 games as a bottom-pairing blueliner.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Shot deflects in•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Continuing cold streak•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Going through cold streak•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Still pointless•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Racking up PIM•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Garners assist in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.