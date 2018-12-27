Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: All but ruled out Thursday
Zadorov (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights.
Since the projected lineup is derived from the Avalanche's official account, we're thinking it's a very safe bet that the physical defenseman won't be available for the upcoming contest. Zadorov's next chance to play will arrive Saturday against the Blackhawks.
