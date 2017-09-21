Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Arrives in Colorado
Zadorov (personal) was present at the Avalanche's facility Thursday, indicating he has resolved his visa issues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Zadarov's late arrival in town was likely due to the delay in signing a new deal ahead of the season. With his visa all squared away, the defenseman could join his teammates as soon as Friday to start getting ready for the 2017-18 campaign. The 22-year-old averaged just 19:02 of ice time last year, but he's expected to slot into the top pairing alongside Erik Johnson, which should result in a significant uptick in minutes. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Zadorov hasn't scored a goal since 2014-15 with Buffalo, so you probably shouldn't be hanging your hat on his ability to provide offense from the blue line.
