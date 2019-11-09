Zadorov has a broken jaw and is considered week-to-week, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Zadorov took a puck to the face during Thursday's win against the Predators, and additional tests confirmed the worst. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely take longer than a week to get back into the fold, and he'll likely be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for minor-league reinforcements.