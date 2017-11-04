Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Back in action Saturday
Zadorov will return to the lineup Saturday night against the Flyers, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
After watching the last three games from the press box, the Russian will tag back into the lineup and likely assume a spot on the third pair with Anton Lindholm. There's a lot that Zadorov -- who was originally a 2013 first-round (16th overall) draft pick by the Sabres -- needs to prove to coach Jared Bednar and fantasy owners alike. His two points through eight games this season haven't helped a whole lot.
