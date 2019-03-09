Zadorov (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sabres, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Zadorov's return to health will bolster Colorado's depth at defense, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only notched 11 points in 56 games this campaign. The 23-year-old Russian is expected to skate with Patrik Nemeth on the Avalanche's bottom pairing against Buffalo.