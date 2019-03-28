Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Breaks slump with assist
Zadorov posted an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Zadorov had gone 10 games without a point before helping to set up Gabriel Bourque's game-winning tally. Zadorov has 12 points in 65 games this year, but also ranks 15th in the league with 207 hits. The physical defender likely doesn't appear on most fantasy owners' radars.
