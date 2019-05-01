Zadorov racked up 11 hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

Zadorov hasn't put his name on the scoresheet in eight postseason games, but he has delivered 42 hits, 20 PIM and 16 blocked shots in that span. The Russian blueliner had only 14 points in 70 regular-season contests, so he can't be trusted for offense, but he is almost certain to provide physicality whenever he hops over the boards.