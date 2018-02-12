Zadorov recorded an assist and a minor penalty during Sunday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.

Zadorov has settled into a consistent shut-down pairing with Erik Johnson. The Russian has begun 62.1 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone while logging 2:17 of penalty-kill time per game this season, so it's difficult to rely on him for offensive contributions. Zadorov has just 15 points through 50 games for the campaign, after all. There are settings where his 52 PIM and 166 hits tilt the fantasy scales, though.