Zadorov recorded two assists during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Toronto.

The towering defender has quietly put together a respectable stretch with two goals, five assists, 18 shots, 10 PIM, 45 hits and 31 blocked shots through his past 16 games. In deep settings, Zadorov is a potential add because of his expanded role. Tyson Barrie (hand) is out long term, so Zadorov projects to continue logging big minutes and is currently paired with Erik Johnson on the top pairing.