Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Continuing cold streak
Zadorov has no points and a minus-4 rating with two PIM and only five shots in the last eight games.
On top of that, he only has one assist and a minus-1 rating in the past 22 contests. Zadorov wasn't supposed to be a huge scorer this season, but he did have seven goals in each of the last two seasons. He only has one goal and five points in 38 games during 2019-20. At least he's still excelling with 45 PIM this season.
