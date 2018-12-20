Zadorov will miss the Avs' next two games due to a lower-body injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Zadorov has recorded just five points in 34 games this season, so his absence from the lineup in unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy owners. Unless Mark Barberio (upper body) is ready to play against the Blackhawks on Friday, the team will need to promote a player from AHL Colorado, with Mark Alt figuring to be the most likely candidate.