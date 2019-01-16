Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Dishes out hits Monday
Zadorov recorded seven hits versus Toronto on Monday, his first game back from a 10-game stint on the sidelines due to a lower-body injury.
Zadorov didn't pick up any points, but did registered four PIM, four shots and one block in 20:05 of ice time. Now that the Russian is healthy, he should log big minutes on the Colorado blue line, though his absence from the power play limits his fantasy value.
