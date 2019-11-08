Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Exits game Thursday
Zadorov (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against Nashville, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how Zadorov picked up the injury, but he won't be able to finish the remainder of the third period. The score was sitting at 8-3 when he exited, so it's unclear whether the team is holding Zadorov out for precaution, or if he's dealing with a serious issue. In any event, the team will roll with five defenseman for the remainder of the contest.
